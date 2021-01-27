American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report ($3.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the lowest is ($4.25). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($19.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.11) to ($19.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

