American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $16.56. 177,904,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 59,481,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.