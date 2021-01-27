American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $16.56. 177,904,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 59,481,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.
The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
