American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

AXL stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

