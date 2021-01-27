American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 5.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 3,752,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,274,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

