American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. 2,893 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.