American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 3,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 12.49% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

