American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 5.3%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.50. 16,285,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 6,810,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

