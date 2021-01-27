American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,282 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $106,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of AXP opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

