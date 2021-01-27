American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

