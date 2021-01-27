American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Down 5.5%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.21 and last traded at $79.44. Approximately 671,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 426,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

