American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 12,778,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,711. American Well has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.