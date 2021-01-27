Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.68. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 75,160 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

