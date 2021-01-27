Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS.

AMP traded down $9.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.46. 884,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.