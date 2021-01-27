Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

ATLO opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter.

In other Ames National news, insider Scott T. Bauer bought 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,917 shares of company stock worth $57,948 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

