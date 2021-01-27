AMLT (AMLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,180.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1,180.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00902268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.02 or 0.04399451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018018 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

