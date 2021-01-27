AMO Coin (AMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,819.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $194,819.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

