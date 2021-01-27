Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.