Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 3,839,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,772,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 125,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

