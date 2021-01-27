Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 10.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. 4,765,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,208,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 618.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amyris by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $29,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

