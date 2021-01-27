Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.63 Million

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $786.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $861.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.40 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.81.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

