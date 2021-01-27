Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,150. The company has a market cap of $396.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,128 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 1,109,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 597,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

