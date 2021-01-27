Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 27th (ACI, AFLYY, BB, BBBY, BCKIF, BCS, BIOGY, CKHGY, CNI, ECIFY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 27th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at BCS from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.