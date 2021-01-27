Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 464,038 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4,354.9% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

