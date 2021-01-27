Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $794.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $804.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,718,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,567 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

