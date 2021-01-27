Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the highest is $138.55 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $577.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 241,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

