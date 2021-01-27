Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the highest is $138.55 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $577.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 241,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.93.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
