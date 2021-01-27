Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.15). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20).

NCNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

NCNA stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

