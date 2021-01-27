Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 226.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

