Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post sales of $27.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.04 billion and the highest is $27.86 billion. Target posted sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $92.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 billion to $93.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.54 billion to $92.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after buying an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

