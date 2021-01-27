Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after buying an additional 6,290,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

