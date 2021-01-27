Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ABCM, AF, AGIO, AMD, AMZN, ATEX, AUPH, AXP, BKU, BRKR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 27th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $136.00 to $128.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $115.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $170.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $117.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $11.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $107.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $180.00 to $200.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $195.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $158.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) was given a €560.00 ($658.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $197.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $243.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $245.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $285.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $87.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an average rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $126.00 to $134.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $240.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €36.50 ($42.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $116.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €50.50 ($59.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

