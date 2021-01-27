Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/29/2020 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

12/3/2020 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. 140,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

