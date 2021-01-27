Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG):

1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.75.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/16/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 210,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 131,690 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

