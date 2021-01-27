Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/26/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/26/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/15/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

12/17/2020 – Under Armour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 444,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

