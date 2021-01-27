Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (G)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT: G):

1/22/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA (GMI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA (GMI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.