Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (G)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT: G):

  • 1/22/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

