Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Travelers Companies (TRV)

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers’ fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core ROE over time. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $138.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $156.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $136.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

