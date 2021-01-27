Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE: CNQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

1/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$30.00 to C$43.00.

12/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$42.00.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$44.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$30.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.95.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1156179 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares worth $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

