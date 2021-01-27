Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY):

1/20/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

1/12/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

1/7/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

12/8/2020 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

