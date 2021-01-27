Analyzing Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Want Want China has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Want Want China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97% Want Want China N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Want Want China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Want Want China $2.88 billion 2.96 $523.66 million $2.10 16.67

Want Want China has higher revenue and earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tattooed Chef and Want Want China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Want Want China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Want Want China.

Summary

Want Want China beats Tattooed Chef on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company is also involved in the trading of food and beverages, raw materials, machineries, etc.; sale of chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufacture and sale of machineries and related services; manufacture of dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufacture and sale of packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provision of consultancy, information, and network technology services; trading of food and beverages and related activities online; processing and sale of rice and oil products; and manufacture of rice flour. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company also exports its products to North America, East Asia, the South East Asia, and Europe. Want Want China Holdings Limited was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

