Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.11 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $15,691.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.
Anchor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
