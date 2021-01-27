Anchor Price Tops $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.14 million and $15,442.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.
About Anchor
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
