Andrew J. Paul Sells 250,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 14,357,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

