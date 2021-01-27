Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.31

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.31 and traded as high as $106.25. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 2,010 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

