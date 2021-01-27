Anthony M. V. Coombs Sells 9,000 Shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Stock

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total transaction of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

SUS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,180 ($28.48). The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988. S&U plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,787.40. The stock has a market cap of £264.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a current ratio of 74.31.

S&U plc (SUS.L) Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

