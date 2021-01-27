Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $103,616.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,278,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

