Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.97. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

