APIX (APIX) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $189,984.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.