Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $667,836.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00016884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00173765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

