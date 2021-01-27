Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.97.

AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

