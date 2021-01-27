Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,884 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.97.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

