Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

